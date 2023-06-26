A 41-year-old man has been charged after a police raid led to bomb disposal experts being called to a street in Rotherham.

Homes were evacuated after police executed a warrant on Treefield Close in the Wingfield area on Friday, 23 June.

South Yorkshire Police said officers seized what are believed to be explosive devices.

Brett Ainley has been charged with possessing an explosive substance.

He was due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

