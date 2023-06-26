One of the country's top ice hockey teams has announced the death of one of its players aged just 20.

Sheffield Steelers posted on social media that forward Alex Graham, who spent four seasons with the club, died over the weekend.

In a statement, the club said it was "devastated".

"Everyone at the club is heartbroken by the news and wish to pass on our thoughts and condolences to Alex’s family, friends and teammates," it said.

"It would be appreciated if Alex’s family could be provided time and space to take in the enormity of this tragic situation in the days ahead."

Sheffield's second team, the Steeldogs, who Graham had also played for, tweeted to say everyone at the club was "shocked" and "deeply saddened" to learn of his death.

Graham came through his junior career mainly representing Bradford & Sheffield, as well as representing the Midland and Northern conferences. He also played for England at under-15, under-18 and under-20s level, as well as representing Great Britain.

Graham had only recently signed his first professional contract with the Steelers after making 81 appearances since his debut in 2019. The club said he was an "outstanding" talent about to make his mark on the professional game.

