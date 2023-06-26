Police arrested two people on suspicion of stealing a boat after a 110mph pursuit.

North Yorkshire Police said it received reports of a suspected stolen speedboat being towed by a Subaru Forester car on the A66 at about 11.35pm on Sunday.

A spokesperson said: "Our specialist roads policing officers were sent to the area immediately, and the car was located travelling at speeds of more than 110mph. Following a pursuit, it was brought to a stop on the A1(M) near Wetherby."

The driver, a 29-year-old man, and a passenger, a 21-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of theft.

The driver was also arrested on suspicion of drug driving after failing a roadside test.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.