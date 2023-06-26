Police are looking for ram raiders who drove into a shop selling second hand gold.

The silver Renault Scenic was reversed through the shutters of Cash4Gold on Ashby High Street in Scunthorpe in the early hours of on Sunday.

Humberside Police said three men are believed to have entered the store, causing further damage, before getting into another vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The force said it was following up on several lines of enquiries and would review CCTV footage from the area. Anyone with information should call Humberside Police via 101.

