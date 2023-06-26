A drug ring based in York dealing cocaine and cannabis across county lines has been stopped by police with eight people jailed for a combined total of over 80 years.

The ring leaders were father and son double act 61-year old Michael Andrew Leaf and 29-year-old James Michael Leaf of Fairway in York.

They were found guilty of conspiring to supply a class A drug and conspiring to produce a class B drug and were jailed for 16 years and 14 years and eight months respectively.

North Yorkshire Police's Operation Wide found how the pair used a building business as a front to buy, move and supply cocaine between Leeds and York.

Six other people were also sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Monday 26 June:

66-year-old Gwyne Thomas Hollis of Heathcroft Crescent, Leeds was sentenced to 17 years imprisonment in his absence, for conspiring to supply cocaine.

39-year-old Niki Squire of Tennyson Avenue, York received eight years six months for conspiring to supply cocaine.

54-year-old Andrew Bailey of Kelcbar Close, Tadcaster received seven years and one month for conspiring to supply cocaine.

34-year-old Michael Ross Clancy of Chapmangate, Pocklington received seven years and one month for conspiring to supply cocaine.

58-year-old Mark Vasey of The Plough Inn, Wakefield received a six year eight month prison sentence for conspiring to produce cannabis.

57-year old Craig Michael Hazel of Lea Way, Huntington, York received a six year sentence for conspiring to produce cannabis.

Gwyne Hollis failed to appear at court for trial in May and remains a wanted person.

