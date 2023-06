The northbound side of the M1 was closed following a car fire on Tuesday.

The carriageway was shut between junction 39 for Wakefield and 40 for Dewsbury at around 12.45pm.

Firefighters and officers from National Highways were at the scene to manage traffic.

Officials reported around 20 minutes of delays.

