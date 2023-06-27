A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man 11 days after he was injured in an assault.

Police were called to reports two men had been attacked in a park on Vane Street, Hull, on the evening of Monday 12 June.

A 53-year-old man suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital. He died on Monday, 26 June.

Lance Kingsley, 21, of Spring Bank, had already been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and assault.

He is due to appear at Hull Crown Court on Thursday, 13 July.

Det Ch Insp Inspector Nicola Burnett, of Humberside Police, said: "The victim’s family are being supported by specialist trained officers at this incredibly difficult time, and our thoughts remain with them as they come to terms with their tragic loss."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.