The family of a man who died in a collision have paid tribute to him, saying he had a "heart of gold".

Ryan Lee, 28, died when two vans crashed into each other on Weeland Road between Eggborough and Knottingley in North Yorkshire just before 7pm on 17 June.

His family said the loss of Mr Lee, who was a passenger in one of the vans, had left a "huge hole" in their family.

A family statement issued by North Yorkshire Police said: "Ryan was a character, who lived life for today and to the full.

"Although this could cause worry for his family at times, Ryan brought a lot of fun and very many laughs," it said.

"He had a heart of gold and would do anything for those he cared about."

The collision happened on 17 June on Weeland Road between Eggborough and Knottingley. Credit: Google

A GoFundMe donation page set up to help cover the costs of his funeral has so far reached over £5,700.

Well-wishers have also been able to leave messages on the page for the family, with one person, Lucy Kitchen, saying she was "absolutely heartbroken" for them.

Another, John Marshall, described Ryan as a "top lad".

"The many cards, flowers, well wishes and GoFundMe donations show how much Ryan was thought of, and how many people have been affected by his death," his family said.

"Ryan’s parents, John and Tracey, sister Sarah, niece Ivy-Rose, nana Jean, girlfriend Alana and the rest of his family are very grateful for every one of these.

"They really have helped during this devastating time. Ryan will always be loved and never forgotten."

Anyone who may have seen the collision or who may have any relevant dashcam footage is being asked to contact the police.

