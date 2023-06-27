Police investigating a rape in Hull are looking for three people they say may be able to help their investigation.

The incident happened on 29 October last year. A man has already been charged.

Humberside Police have released CCTV images of two men and a woman who may be "key witnesses".

The trio are not under suspicion.Det Con Ethan Anderson said: "We are hoping that they can assist us with our investigation."There’s no suggestion that these women and the man were involved in the reported incident, however, we believe they were in the area and may be able to provide us with vital information."Anyone with information should call the force via 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.