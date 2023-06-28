The body of a missing doctor has been found in a boating lake at a seaside resort.

Dr Kevin Speed, a former consultant haematologist who worked at Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, in Grimsby, was reported missing in the early hours of Wednesday.

A search operation was launched involving police dogs, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service and the Coastguard.

Humberside Police said the 72-year-old's body was discovered on Wednesday in Cleethorpes Boating Lake. Det Insp Kerry Bull said: "Kevin’s family have been informed and are being supported by our officers. Our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time."The Coastguard found Dr Speed's body at 9.05am.Det Insp Bull added: "Emergency services were immediately deployed, officers attended to put a cordon in place and Kevin was found deceased at the scene."Our initial enquiries have been carried out and Kevin’s death is not being treated as suspicious."

'Deeply saddened'

North Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust has paid tribute to Dr Speed.

Interim chief executive Shaun Stacey said: "Dr Kevin Speed was a well-known and much respected colleague, friend and clinician here at our hospitals for nearly four decades. I know many of our staff, as well as his patients – both former and present – will be deeply saddened by the sad news of his death.

"On behalf of myself, the trust board and all of our staff who had the privilege to work with Kevin, I would like to send our condolences to his family and loved ones at this difficult time."

Numerous tributes have also been paid on social media.

Jackie Smith said: "Such a true professional Dr Speed, so much respect."

Alison Wilson added: "This is just awful news, such a wonderful, kind and caring consultant. Thoughts are with his family. RIP Dr Speed."

Joanne Bennett said: "Had the pleasure of working with him, such a kind man!"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.