Concerns are growing for a missing woman who has not been seen for two weeks.

North Yorkshire Police has launched an urgent appeal for information and potential sightings to help find missing woman, Felicia Dunkley, from the Starbeck area of Harrogate.

The 56-year-old was last seen by her neighbours at her flat on Spa Lane just before 6pm on Wednesday 14 June. She was reported missing by her family on Tuesday 20 June.

It is not known if she has access to money and she does not have a mobile phone.

Felicia previously lived in Leeds and she is known to travel by bus to Leeds Bus Station.

As well as her home in Starbeck, she has also lived in the Euclid Avenue area of Harrogate and often visited the Aldi supermarket on Oak Beck Road.

Police say checks have been made with transport hubs, hospitals and homeless shelters without any sign of Felicia.

As part of the missing person investigation, police are urging people to come forward if they have potentially seen Felicia at any point since 14 June.

