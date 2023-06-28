A factory worker who was the victim of a random drive-by shooting has spoken of how he was found "cowering" by his boss after a loud bang induced a panic attack.

The man, in his 30s, was driving along Ashley Lane in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, when he was shot at by a passenger in a passing car.

He was hit by shrapnel but was otherwise unhurt in the attack, but in a victim impact statement given in court said he suffered "night terrors" following the incident.

The man, who has not been named, said he was "dumbfounded" about why he was targeted.

He added: "I was working in a factory at the time of the shooting and every time a forklift truck dropped a load of sheet metal on to the floor and it made a loud bang, it reminded me of being shot at and I would jump out of my skin.

"My boss found me cowering behind a machine after one such bang, due to having a panic attack."

The man said: "The consequences of having a shotgun fired at me has also been to make me paranoid. I am wary of any car that drives up behind me at speed.

"I also constantly monitor the doors and fire escapes at work in case someone comes in who is looking at doing me harm."

The incident happened on 23 July, 2020, when the victim slowed his car to let a Ford Fiesta pass after it drove up behind him flashing its lights.

Derby Crown Court heard the car pulled alongside him before the passenger fired shots at his vehicle.

The two occupants torched the Fiesta in Sheffield before getting away in a silver Vauxhall Astra.

Police chased the Astra as it drove at speeds of 90mph in a 40mph zone, overtaking other cars and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Two men then got out of the car and ran off.

The driver, Daniel Clarke, 21, was arrested nearby.

He pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with intent cause fear of violence, dangerous driving and arson.

Clarke, of Highwood Place, Eckington, was jailed for five years and banned from driving for three-and-a-half years.

Det Con Jason Wyatt, who led the investigation, said: "Anyone who believes that they can behave like Clarke should know that we will work across borders to bring those responsible to justice."

