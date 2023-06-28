Police have launched a kidnap investigation after a 13-year-old girl from South Yorkshire disappeared following a house party in London.

Three men have been arrested as officers from the Metropolitan Police work "around the clock" to find Carmelle Hepi, from Barnsley.

The teenager was reported missing by her family in the early hours of Sunday, 25 June.

Investigations revealed she had travelled by train from Barnsley to London St Pancras a day earlier.

It is believed she went to a birthday party in Watling Street, Peckham, on Saturday night before leaving with a group of people in a car at 11pm.

She is also believed to have attended addresses in Croydon, Lewisham and Purfleet in Essex.

Three men in their 20s have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap.

Police believe Carmelle may be with an older man. They say there is no evidence that she has been harmed, but there are concerns for her welfare because of her age, "vulnerabilities", and "concerns around who she may be associating with".

Play Brightcove video

Footage has been released showing Carmelle entering a Primark store in High Street, Croydon.

Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Chris Wood said: "My team are working around the clock, supported by our colleagues at South Yorkshire Police and local officers. As well as the arrests made, we have spoken to multiple people, searched a number of addresses and officers are conducting extensive CCTV enquiries, along with various other leads we are pursuing."

In a direct appeal to the teenager, he added: "Carmelle, I want you to know that you are not in any trouble whatsoever. Our one and only focus is making sure that you are safe and well.

"Please call 999 and speak to us, or go to a police station, and we will get you back home safely.

"Your family are desperately worried about you and while we're supporting them as best we can, they need to know that you're OK and to come home. They cannot rest until you’re back with them.

"Members of the public can help us locate Carmelle. If you have seen Carmelle, or you know her and have information about where she is or has been, it is imperative that you contact us.

"It doesn't matter if you're a friend who has heard or seen something in passing - you won't be in trouble. What matters is that you contact as you could have significant information to help us find a missing teenage girl."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.