Leeds drug dealer jailed after police chase ends in crash

Ruel Craig was eventually caught by police who found three weapons in the stolen car he had been driving. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

A drug dealer who was found with a number of knives when he crashed a stolen car after a high-speed police chase on New Year's Eve has been jailed.

Ruel Craig, 26, sped off when police spotted his stolen Mercedes C220 on Armley Road, Leeds, on 31 December last year.

He hit speeds of 70mph in 40mph zones, ignoring give-way signs and narrowly avoiding collisions with other vehicles while cutting across multiple lanes of traffic.

After crashing into another car and a van he got out and ran off, while three other men escaped in the opposite direction.

He was wearing a stab vest when he was arrested by officers. A machete and two combat knives were found in the crashed car.

Sex attacker assaulted woman in alleyway after she lost friends
York drug ring that used building business as front jailed for combined 83 years

He had a balaclava and a pair of black gloves, along with crack cocaine and heroin worth £190, a small amount of cannabis and £885 in cash.

Craig, of Meanwood Valley Close in Leeds, was charged with a number of offences, including possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and dangerous driving.

Convicted ex-headteacher jailed for further child sex crimes
Dad of murdered siblings: 'I tried taking my own life'

He pleaded guilty to the drugs offences and was sentenced to 50 months behind bars. He received a consecutive four-month term for dangerous driving and a concurrent three-month sentence for possessing criminal property in relation to the seized cash.

Det Sgt Rob Kennerley, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “The offences Craig has been convicted of show him to be someone involved in the destructive trade in Class A drugs, which fuels crime and anti-social behaviour in our communities and does significant damage to the lives of individual users and their families.

“He was also prepared to put the safety of other members of the public at risk when he attempted to evade officers at the wheel of a stolen car."

Man charged with explosives offences after homes evacuated
Trucker caught with £23m of cocaine among load of frozen mushrooms

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.

 