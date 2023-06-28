Traffic has been held on two Yorkshire motorways near Wakefield and Huddersfield following an accident and a police incident.

Motorists have been stopped on the M18 southbound due to a police incident. It has caused delays of around 20 minutes.

The incident occurred around junction one for the A631 Bawtry Road and Bramley with queues to the M1 at junction 32.

Elsewhere the M1 northbound was blocked after an accident near junction 38 for the A637 Huddersfield Road. A vehicle stopped traffic across all three lanes.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.