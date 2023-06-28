A woman who left a man blind in one eye and repeatedly stabbed another in separate attacks has been jailed for 18 years. Cyrus Scarborough, 28, of Raynville Road in Leeds, launched an unprovoked attack on her first victim in a bar in Sheffield, pushing him to the floor, while shouting "I'm going to kill you".

She sat on top of the man, who was in his 50s, pushing her fingers into his eyes, causing him to lose sight in one eye.

Members of the public restrained her before she was arrested by police.

Two days later, while on bail for the first offence, Sheffield Crown Court heard how Scarborough was at a friend’s house when she stabbed him three times in the chest, neck and head and broke a glass bottle over the back of his head.

The victim, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries but went on to make a full recovery.

Scarborough was found guilty of two charges of causing grievous bodily harm at a trial earlier this year. She was jailed for 18 years, with an extended five-year licence period.

PC Hollie Winkless, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Scarborough’s victims both suffered serious injuries in these two brutal, and completely unprovoked attacks, one of which has left a victim with permanent life altering injuries.

“I want to thank both victims for their strength and support throughout our investigation, and for their bravery discussing these traumatic and violent incidents before the courts.

“We have worked hard to achieve this result and we are satisfied with the sentence Scarborough has been served.

"She is now behind bars, where she cannot cause further harm.”

