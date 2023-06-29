A man who killed his friend with a single punch after an argument on a night out has been jailed.

Michael Pearson, 30, caused Scott Akester to fall and hit his head after attacking him outside a pub in Hull on 19 November last year.

Mr Akester later died in hospital surrounded by family.

Pearson, who later made internet searches for "manslaughter sentence" before handing himself in to police, was charged with murder.

But a jury found him guilty of manslaughter following a trial in May.

Hull Crown Court heard the pair fell out following a night of heavy drinking after Pearson, of Saltshouse Road, Hull, claimed Mr Akester had been bullying his brother.

Mr Akester, 31, hit his head on the ground after being punched outside the Grandale pub, fracturing his skull and causing swelling to his brain.

The incident happened near The Grandale pub in November. Credit: MEN Media

Jailing him for seven-and-a-half years, Judge John Thackray KC told Pearson: "He was your friend. You ended a life and brought lifelong misery to his friends and family.

"A mother and father have lost their son, a young child has lost her father and a woman her partner in life."

In a statement, Mr Akester's family said "each day is a struggle" after his death.

"Scott was a loving son, partner and a devoted dad to his little girl," they said.

"It breaks our hearts having to explain to her that her daddy has gone and isn’t coming back, all because of one man’s unforgiveable actions.

"Just getting through each day is difficult and while we can try and seek comfort in our precious memories of Scott, it doesn’t take away the pain Pearson has put our family through, having to relive the most horrific ordeal of our lives in court."

Det Insp Inspector Al Curtis said the family had shown "nothing but courage".

“Scott had his whole life ahead of him which was taken away with an utterly needless punch.

"Whilst the outcome at court today sadly won’t bring Scott back, I really hope it provides his loved ones with some form of closure in knowing that Pearson is now being punished for his unforgivable actions."

