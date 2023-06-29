Police say a South Yorkshire teenager who went missing after a house party in London has been found.

A major search, involving 50 investigators, was launched after the 13-year-old disappeared following the gathering in Peckham on Saturday night.

She had travelled from her home in Barnsley by train earlier that day.

On Thursday, the force said she had been found safe and well at an address in south west London.Supt Gabriel Cameron said she would soon be reunited with her family."The scale of this operation reflects our serious concerns about her welfare," he said."This is an example of how when the Met works as a team and with others we can achieve a great result."Four males have been arrested in connection with the investigation. One remains in custody and the other three have been bailed pending further enquiries.