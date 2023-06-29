Play Brightcove video

The alleged theft was caught on CCTV at Markham Grange Garden Centre

A suspected thief's shorts fell down as he ran off after stealing cake from outside a garden centre.

The moment the man was left with his bottom exposed was caught on camera outside Markham Grange Garden Centre, in Doncaster, on Wednesday morning.

Two men were filmed picking up a large box, full of supplies which had been dropped off by a delivery driver, from outside the locked gates of the centre, on Long Lands Lane, in Brodsworth.

As they carried it away one of the men – who was topless – struggled to keep up his shorts and underpants. The pair got into a blue van before driving off.

The garden centre posted the CCTV footage on Facebook, along with a tongue-in-cheek message saying: "If these two gents that stole our cake delivery this morning... return them we would be happy to reward them with a new belt. Although if they have eaten all the cakes he may not need the belt."

James Charlesworth, who co-owns the family business, said: "Our manager was five minutes away from collecting the delivery and opening up.

"I'm fuming, to be honest with you, it's just the blatant disregard and the cheek of it."

The incident has been reported to South Yorkshire Police.

