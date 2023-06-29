Sheffield Wednesday's owner has claimed he was forced to let manager Darren Moore leave the club after he demanded a four-fold salary increase.

Many fans were left bewildered when Moore, 49, left the Owls by mutual consent after guiding them to promotion from League One last season.

Speculation about what prompted the decision has mounted since the announcement, on 19 June.

With the club still looking for Moore's replacement, owner Dejphon Chansiri has now issued a long statement "to put the record straight".

Extending to more than 1,200 words, the statement claims the Thai businessman was "happy" for Moore to stay on as manager, with salary and bonus increases.

But he added: "The proposal Darren presented was significantly in excess of his contract and I said 'I cannot offer a minimum of four times your current salary on a three-year contract, I have to be realistic and protect the club'."

Wednesday were promoted to the Championship after a 1-0 play-off final win against South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley. That followed a dramatic semi-final victory against Peterborough, in which they overturned a 4-0 first leg deficit by winning the second leg 5-1 and going through on penalties.

Chansiri said negotiations with Moore began soon after.

Having received Moore's contract request, he asked him to "rethink", but they failed to reach an agreement.

Chansiri added: "I was fully aware the fans would believe this is my issue, but for Darren there would be only good things because he achieved promotion. But I was happy to take that on my shoulders to help. I said I would not talk too much, only if I was left with no choice."

He said he i nitially agreed to help Moore "silently".

But said he had issued a public statement because "speculation has now gone too far", accusing some of providing "completely misleading information".

"I offered not to talk and Darren agreed. Since I have been here, I have always looked to protect my people, unless I have no choice," he said.

"If this speculation was just local then fine, I know people will come to me, but when it goes wider from some who do not understand the situation then that is different and I have to act."

Moore has yet to respond to Chansiri's claims.