Police have praised members of the public who held onto a woman to stop her falling from a road bridge.

Three men and three women saw the woman on the wrong side of the barriers on the A64 overpass at Sutton Road, Tadcaster, North Yorkshire, at 7.40pm on Tuesday.

North Yorkshire Police said they "managed to hold onto the woman" until PCs Dean Sullivan and PC Nick Thompson arrived and pulled her to safety.

The woman is receiving specialist support.

Supt Fran Naughton, commander of York and Selby Police, said: "I have nothing but praise for the members of the public who came to the distressed woman’s aid. I will be writing to each of them to recognise their brave intervention under such difficult circumstances.

"The professionalism and bravery of our response officers, PC Dean Sullivan and PC Nick Thompson, was also crucial in bringing the situation to a safe conclusion."

She added: "They are a credit to North Yorkshire Police and they too deserve formal recognition."

