A man who was caught smirking at a CCTV camera after setting fire to a shop full of customers has been jailed.

Steven Caldwell, of Tunnard Street, Grimsby, set bags of charcoal alight at the Nisa convenience store on Victor Street in the afternoon of 24 May last year.

He lit two fires in the store, which were alerted to the shopkeeper after a customer smelt burning.

The 49-year-old went to the back right corner of the store with a lighter in his hand, crouching down to light the charcoal bags.

Credit: Humberside Police

The shopkeeper stamped on the burning bag before discovering a second fire under shelves.

Det Con Andrew Taylor said: “Luckily staff were promptly alerted to the fire and were able to extinguish it before anybody was seriously injured."

Judge John Thackray KC told Caldwell: "All offences of arson are very serious but the experience of the court is that it often leads to loss of life.

"You were determined to set a fire and there was certainly a significant degree of planning involved in the context of a shop which was occupied by a number of people."

Caldwell was jailed for three years for arson at Grimsby Crown Court.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.