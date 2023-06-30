A man has been sentenced after a barn owl suffered fatal injuries when it became caught in a rat trap in his allotment.

Leslie Shooter had laid a number of devices across his Sands Lane plot in Hunmanby, North Yorkshire, to control rodents but had not covered them as required by law.

As a result the owl became snared in the spring operated "fens" trap which is designed to kill pests like squirrels, rodents and weasels.

A passing dog walker noticed the distressed bird and rescued it but the injuries to its leg were so bad the vet had to put it down.

Following an investigation by North Yorkshire Police the 57-year-old was charged with unapproved used of an animal trap, causing injury to a wild bird and unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

He pleaded guilty at Scarborough Magistrates Court and was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work in the community as well as pay costs of £199.

PC Graham Bilton, Wildlife Crime Officer for North Yorkshire Police, who investigated the incident alongside the RSPCA, said: "Raptor persecution is a national wildlife priority but unfortunately despite the legal protection offered to these birds it continues to be a problem throughout the UK.

"The incident in question, which resulted in the tragic death of the barn owl, could have been avoided had the defendant used the traps in a responsible and lawful way."

Geoff Edmond, of the RSPCA, said: "This has been a very distressing incident and I would like to thank the member of the public who took this Barn Owl to the vet even though sadly - due to its horrific injuries - it could not be saved.

"I believe this incident will have caused upset and concern for the community of Hunmanby, many of whom will have enjoyed watching this barn owl.

"By correct training in and knowledge of the use of this trap, this death should not have occurred. I would urge anyone using traps to ensure they are fully conversant with the legislation surrounding them."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.