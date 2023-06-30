A man who died in hospital 11 days after being attacked in a Hull park has been named by police.

Chris King, who was 53 years old, suffered a life threatening head injury after being assaulted on Vane Street on Monday 12 June.

Vane Street Park in Hull

Lance Kingsley, aged 21 of Spring Bank was charged with grievous bodily harm and assault by beating on Thursday 15 June following the incident.

He is next to appear at Hull Crown Court in connection with this incident on Friday 20 October.

Chris’s family continue to be supported by specialist trained officers.

