The deputy chairman of the Conservative Party faces a reprimand for using a parliamentary rooftop to film a promotion video for his £100,000-a-year GB News show.

Lee Anderson appeared in a clip on Twitter with Parliament Square and Whitehall as his backdrop, asking viewers to get in touch with their problems for a chance to appear on his weekly show.

The Serjeant at Arms, who is responsible for upholding order in the Commons, will contact the Ashfield MP over the Twitter clip.

Lee Anderson is the MP for Ashfield in Nottinghamshire Credit: PA

A House of Commons spokesman said: "Unauthorised photography or filming is not permitted on the parliamentary estate.

"Where it is seen or reported to be happening, the individual in question will be asked to stop and reminded of the rules.

"Where breaches are observed or reported, the Serjeant at Arms will discuss with (or write to) the member involved to confirm the rules."

The video has since been removed from Twitter.

Mr Anderson, who hosts a weekly programme on GB News, was appointed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as deputy chairman in February.

He has previously caused controversy by calling for the death penalty to be reinstated and questioning how many foodbank users had a genuine need.

Separate to rules on filming, the MPs’ code of conduct states: "Excepting modest and reasonable personal use, members must ensure that the use of facilities and services provided to them by Parliament, including an office, is in support of their parliamentary activities, and is in accordance with all relevant rules."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.