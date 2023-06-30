Play Brightcove video

South Yorkshire Police have released a video showing an officer brandishing a taser at an out-of-control dog

A police force is calling for XL bully dogs to be added to the list of banned breeds after a sharp rise in the number of attacks.

South Yorkshire Police say they have already dealt with 180 reports of out of control dogs in 2023 – more than double the number for the whole of 2018.

Bodycam video footage released by the force shows an officer brandishing a taser after being confronted by a vicious dog during a domestic incident in Denaby Main, near Doncaster, in 2021.

South Yorkshire Police destroyed 89 dogs last year for being dangerously out of control.

Officers are now calling for all owners to be required to obtain a licence.

They want an outright ban on XL bully dogs - a relatively new breed known for their size and muscle mass. XL bullies accounted for 25% of all dogs seized by South Yorkshire Police since January 2022.

A bully XL dog mauled Jack Lis to death in Wales in November 2021.

Assistant Ch Con Dan Thorpe said: "We can’t ignore the fact that the XL bully breed is disproportionately represented in the number of dog attacks we attend.

"In the time it takes us to get there, any one of those incidents could easily result in serious injury or even death. We have already seen a fatality in South Yorkshire which has devastated the victims loved ones and the wider community.

"Without action, we can expect the danger posed by certain breeds to only get worse."

XL bullies, not currently on the Dangerous Dogs list, have been responsible for several fatal attacks this year.

Mr Thorpe added: "XL bully dogs seem to have a high propensity for aggression and once they turn, even the most experienced owners have limited ability to do anything about it due to the power and strength of the breed."

“With all of that in mind, it doesn’t seem right that police have no powers to intervene until an attack is underway."

The mother of Joanne Robinson, 43, who was killed by her own dog in Rotherham, says tighter controls are needed. Ms Robinson bought the dog, called Rocco, believing it to be an XL bully, but it was found to be an Italian mastiff.

Her mother, Dot Robinson, said:"I think about it everyday and what happened and I would hate anyone else to go through what I am going through."

"Any dog can turn. It is the size of them. I think all dogs needs licensing. These breeds need banning."

Joanne Robinson died after being attacked by her own dog Credit: Joanne Robinson Dillon Robinson/Facebook

South Yorkshire Police are now working with ministers to explore the inclusion of the XL bully breed within dangerous dog legislation, and the introduction of licences for dog owners with different restrictions for different breeds based on their propensity to aggression.

They are also calling for a national database of microchips.

During the pandemic the number of dogs nationally rose from nine million to over 12 million.

Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “These lockdown puppies have now grown into mature dogs and we are seeing the consequences. There are certain breeds that should not be placed in homes with children due to their unpredictability and their predisposed nature to suddenly turn and become aggressive, this becomes more apparent as the dogs reach maturity.

"Some of the statistics are frightening – 2022 was the worst year nationally for deaths caused by dogs and there are currently several incidents a day involving dogs in South Yorkshire, which is a startling statistic.

"I have written about my concerns to the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, and they are in direct contact with ministers."

