Roads were left flooded and a school was forced to close after a burst water main caused a sinkhole in York.

Engineers from Yorkshire Water were called to carry out emergency repairs on Water Lane, Clifton, after the incident on Thursday evening, 29 June.

The road was closed at the junction with Clifton Road. Surrounding roads were also affected.

Clifton Green Primary School was closed on Friday.

Pictures from the scene show stranded cars being pushed through deep water.

Yorkshire Water said people in the area may have no water or low pressure while they work to fix it.

Yorkshire Water are carrying out emergency repairs Credit: Claire Arnold

Water is encroaching onto surrounding streets Credit: Rebecca Nicholls

A temporary closure is expected to remain in place throughout the day.

York Council is urging people to avoid the area and says it is working with Yorkshire Water to resolve the issue.

In a Tweet, Yorkshire Water said: "We've had a large burst pipe in this area and are working hard to fix it.

"There is significant damage to the road; to keep everyone safe, there are temporary road closures in place. Please plan an alternative route. Thank you for your patience."

