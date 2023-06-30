A singer performing in Scarborough has put cash behind the bars of five pubs in the town to thank his fans and to 'give a small amount of help'.

Paul Heaton will appear at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre tomorrow (1 July) alongside the Lightning Seeds.

Posted on his personal twitter account, a message read: "Once again, as a thank you, and a small amount of help during the cost of greed crisis.

"Paul is leaving some money behind the bar at a few local pubs in Scarborough so that some of you attending the show on Saturday can have a drink on him..."

The post said punters can have a drink on him "until the money runs out or the bar runs dry."

The 61-year-old former Housemartins and Beautiful South frontman also put cash behind 60 bars last year to celebrate his milestone 60th birthday.

The pubs in Scarborough where Paul has put money behind the bar:

North Riding Brewery (North Marine Road)

The Old Scalby MIlls (Scarborough Promenade)

The Merchant (Eastborough)

The Turk's Head (Eastborough)

The Angel Inn (North Street)

