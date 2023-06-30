A teenager who shared videos showing him raping one boy and sexually assaulting another has been jailed.

Liam Gandz attacked the victims, aged eight and 16, in the same hotel room, Leeds Crown Court.

The 16-year-old was asleep when he was targeted and only found out about what had happened when he was sent a video of the attack on Snapchat.

Prosecutor Philip Standfast told Leeds Crown Court: "The 16-year-old victim got sent a video of an indecent nature from a contact on Snapchat.

"He recognised himself and saw the sex offences committed against him. He wasn't aware [it was taking place] because he was asleep at the time.

"He could see they were filmed by the defendant. He told his mum and she informed the police."

Gandz, of Brayton Square in Leeds, was 16 at the time of the attack and another in which he filmed himself raping an eight-year-old boy.

He could be heard on the recording panicking as the boy woke up.

The parents of the eight-year-old victim told the court how the offences have had a "profound impact on his life".

Gandz, now 19, admitted sexual assault, the rape of a child under the age of 13, two counts of sexual assault of a child under the age 13 and three counts of making indecent images of a child.

Mitigating, Catherine Silverton said Gandz was "disgusted in himself".Judge Andrew Stubbs KC sentenced Gandz to four-and-a-half-years in a Young Offenders' Institution. He will be on the sex offenders register for life.He said: "The messages you were sending show me very clearly that you knew what you were doing was very wrong...Your attitude to what you did wrong is very worrying and is something that concerns me."Opening up and accepting what you've done wrong is really important. It's alright to come to me crying when you pleaded guilty but when someone comes to you and talks to you about what you did - rape an eight-year-old - you come and shake your head and that's what worries me."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.