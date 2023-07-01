Teenager seriously ill in hospital after Gainsborough crash
An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in a collision in Gainsborough.
It happened on Bridge Street just after 3.30pm on Friday 30 June involving a motorbike.
The teenager was taken to hospital where he remains.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said:"We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a 14-year-old boy was seriously injured following a collision in Gainsborough."
