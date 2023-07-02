An NHS Trust has paid a touching tribute to one of its young nurses who has died aged just 24.

Announcing the death of Kay Murgatroyd, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said:

"We have some truly heart-breaking news to bring you this morning as we mark the passing of our beloved colleague, Kay."

The nurse was diagnosed with anaplastic lymphoma kinase positive lung cancer when she was 17.

Yet throughout her battle with the illness and whilst undergoing treatment, she attended college ultimately to go onto study at Sheffield Hallam University and become a student nurse, then joining Doncaster Royal Infirmary in 2021 as a qualified Registered Nurse.

In a post on its facebook page, the trust said Kay's death left an 'ache in our souls'.

"Kay's too-soon departure leaves an ache in our souls, a void that can never be fully filled. But let us also celebrate her life, her resilience, and the legacy she leaves behind. Let her memory serve as a reminder to us all that life is a precious gift, and it is up to us to make the most of every moment we are given.

"Throughout her battle with this illness, Kay displayed an unwavering strength and an indomitable spirit. While undergoing treatment, she pursued her dreams, attending college and ultimately venturing to Sheffield Hallam University becoming a student nurse.

"The calling to contribute something back to the NHS, after the care she had received, burned brightly within her and, in 2021, Kay emerged as a qualified Registered Nurse and joined the ranks of S10 at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, where she found inspiration to make a difference to the lives of others - which she subsequently achieved day after day.

"Though Kay's time on this earth was brief, sadly spanning just 24 years, she left an indelible impression on all who had the privilege of knowing her. She faced her own mortality with bravery and embraced life with an unyielding passion, cherishing every moment and filling the world around her with love and compassion."

Dozens of comments have been left following the trust's tribute."S10 has lost its very own angel rest well Kay, you were a true inspiration, love and strength to her family at this most difficult time."

"Absolutely devastating news. What a woman. All my love to s10 and the friends and family. She was a lovely lass always so kind when I had jobs on s10. Fly high angel."

"Although I never met this young lady, she sounds a wonderful person, colleague and an inspiration. And I'm sure she will not be forgotten my many. Deepest condolences to all her family, friends & fellow colleagues."

"What an inspiration! Undergoing all of that treatment whilst studying to ultimately help others! What an absolute fighter! I think she definitely deserves a plaque at the college, uni and hospital in her memory! Her soul must have shined so bright."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.