Play Brightcove video

They took to the streets to celebrate the NHS but also to call for change to try to secure its future.

Dr John Puntis from Keep Our NHS Public said:"I think most people know the NHS is in a bad state but really highlighting the fact that it's in a serious condition and there needs to be a really serious health policy developed to put it back on its feet and that does involve major investment."

The Government says there are record numbers of staff working in the NHS with over 53,600 more people compared to a year ago. But many still back strikes and protests.

Campaigner Caroline Beeson said they have had a lot of 'public support' and at that the "public are their patients and that's who they are fighting for

Maureen O'Leary from Sheffield Save Our NHS said:

"There'll be lots of people going around Sheffield thinking it doesn't concern me because I'm young and fit and whatever but they won't always be young and fit so it's very important that it's universal and it's very important that it's free and people are not deterred from seeking treatment because they're worried about the bills it might incur."

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Socia Care said the NHS was one of the most efficiently run healthcare systems.

"We are investing up to £14.1 billion to improve services and cut waiting lists, one of the government’s top five priorities. We have opened 108 new community diagnostic centres and these have delivered over 4 million tests, checks and scans since July 2021 – supporting patients to be diagnosed and access treatment more quickly.

“There are record numbers of staff working in the NHS with over 53,600 more people compared to a year ago – including over 5,400 more doctors and over 12,900 more nurses. The NHS has published a workforce plan to ensure we have the right numbers of staff, with the right skills to continue cutting waiting lists and delivering high quality services.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.