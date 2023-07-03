A number of major roads are closed in Leeds city centre as firefighters tackle a fire at a derelict building.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue were called to Kirkgate at 4.40am on Monday 3 July and had eight fire engines on the scene at the height of the blaze.

Firefighters were called to Kirkgate at 4.40am on Monday morning Credit: Aiden

They said 60% of the building is engulfed in fire.

Kirkgate, Harper Street and New York Street are all closed due to the incident.

Two ladder platforms are on the scene on Kirkgate Credit: Bob Peters

Firefighters from across the West Yorkshire brigade have been tackling the fire, along with specialist resources.