Roads closed in Leeds city centre as firefighters tackle derelict building fire
A number of major roads are closed in Leeds city centre as firefighters tackle a fire at a derelict building.
West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue were called to Kirkgate at 4.40am on Monday 3 July and had eight fire engines on the scene at the height of the blaze.
They said 60% of the building is engulfed in fire.
Kirkgate, Harper Street and New York Street are all closed due to the incident.
Firefighters from across the West Yorkshire brigade have been tackling the fire, along with specialist resources.