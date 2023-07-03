A violent hooligan who called himself a Hull City fan has been jailed over two separate fights with supporters from other clubs.

Lee Waud started throwing punches at two Swansea City fans who were surrounded by 15 Hull supporters in a car park outside the MKM Stadium.

About a fortnight later, Lee became violent again when Hull City fans clashed during a chance encounter at a service station with Stoke supporters who had been to another completely unrelated match.

The 38-year-old admitted the two offences of affray on 29 April and 8 May.

He also admitted breaching a 14-month suspended prison sentence imposed on August 31 last year for affray.

The judge Mark Bury said that there was a "bad-tempered" football match at the MKM Stadium between Hull City and Swansea City on 29 April.

There was disorder at the match, including an incident at half-time.

After the game, when spectators were leaving, two Swansea fans, aged between 18 and 21, found themselves isolated from their group and surrounded by Hull City supporters, including Waud, who had been drinking.

Waud and the others were in a car park area near the football ground.

"You were the first person to use violence towards these young men," said Judge Bury.

"You went up to one of them and punched them."

There was then a stand-off and a lot of pushing and shoving. "Other Hull City fans waded in with their fists," said Judge Bury. "You have the lion's share of the blame for that offence because you started it."

On 8 May, Hull City had been playing an away match at Watford.

Waud went to the match and the Hull City fans stopped at a service station at Northampton. Fans of Stoke City had also been playing an away match and had also stopped at the services.

Lee Waud became violent during a chance encounter at a service station with Stoke supporters. Credit: MEN MEDIA

There were "perfectly innocent people" standing around, including children and those waiting for food and they were caught up in the trouble.

"You were seen to punch one of the opposition supporters," said Judge Bury.

Waud had convictions for 11 previous offences, including the affray from last year and assault.

He was jailed for two years and 11 months. The sentence included the activation of the 14-month suspended sentence. He was given a 10-year football banning order.

