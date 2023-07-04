Police are treating the death of a man whose body was found between a supermarket car park and a railway line as suspicious.

Lincolnshire Police were called at 12.25pm on Monday after the body was discovered in the grounds between Tesco car park and the railway track, close to the A52.

Officers are trying to establish how he died and trace his family.

Officers from East Midlands Special Operations Unit are leading the investigation.

The service entrance road leading to the superstore on William Way remains closed. Police said forensic experts would be at the scene for several days.

Lincolnshire Police are asking anyone with information or who was in the area between 10am on 2 July and 12 noon on 3 July to contact them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...