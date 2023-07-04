Daniel Farke has been greeting fans at Elland Road ahead of his expected appointment as Leeds United manager.

The former Norwich City boss had pictures taken with supporters outside the ground, where he held talks with club officials on Tuesday.

Leeds have been on the hunt for a permanent replacement for Sam Allardyce, who left following the club's relegation from the Premier League in May.

German Farke won the Championship twice, in 2019 and 2021, during a four-year stint with Norwich.

The 46-year-old was sacked from his last job as manager of Borussia Monchengladbach after finishing tenth in the Bundesliga.

His first league game in charge of Leeds will be at home to Cardiff on 6 August.

