A kitten which was sellotaped in a box and thrown in a lake has died after what a charity said was "the worst rescue situation" it had been involved in.

Bradford Cat Watch Rescue and Sanctuary said it received a call on Sunday evening after the cat was heard crying in the lake at Peel Park.

Volunteers arrived and heard the cries of a cat in distress.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called and used specialist equipment to retrieve the cat.

Firefighters used specialist equipment to rescue the cat. Credit: Bradford Cat Watch Rescue and Sanctuary

In a social media post the sanctuary said: "Sadly the cat turned out to be a kitten around only six weeks old who had been thrown into the lake sellotaped in a box in a heavy duty bag."

Rescuers named the cat Moses.

Pictures posted on social media show the cat being given oxygen at the scene.

"Despite all our efforts Moses did not survive," the sanctuary said.

"We are devastated and cannot comprehend how anyone could be so cruel."

The sanctuary thanked those who had helped with the rescue.

