Sheffield Wednesday have announced the appointment of Xisco Muñoz as manager.

The Spaniard who gained promotion to the Premier League with Watford in 2020/21, replaces Darren Moore.

Moore's departure from Hillsborough after the Owls' promotion from League One last season was met with widespread surprise.

During a successful playing career, Muñoz won the Spanish league title and UEFA Cup with Valencia. He moved into full-time management with Georgian outfit Dinamo Tbilisi in 2020.

The 42-year-old guided Tbilisi to the Erovnuli Liga title in the same year before joining the Hornets in December 2020.

The former winger has since had managerial stints with Spanish side SD Huesca and Anorthosis Famagusta in the Cypriot top-flight.

