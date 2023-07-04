Play Brightcove video

Parents of children with special educational needs have spoken of their ‘outrage’, following the sudden announcement that South Yorkshire’s only specialised autism residential facility is set to close.

Robert Ogden School, near Rotherham, is one of the region’s only respite centre's that provides round the clock support for young people with complex needs.

Parents were notified at the beginning of July that the provision would be closing in four weeks time, without any consultation or prior notice.

The National Autistic Society runs the service and said it announced the news with “sadness and regret".

The charity said that financial pressures had resulted in the decision to close the site and that “many tough decisions” had been made.

19-year-old Logan Robinson, who currently uses the service, said it has taught him "so many life-skills" and that he would be "lost without it".

He said: "If it wasn't for the staff helping me learn how to make a sandwich, how to make a bed in the morning, how to deal with my emotions, I don't think I'd be in the position that I'm in now."

19-year-old Logan has been attending the residential for the last eight years.

Logan's mother Amanda Robinson said the sudden closure will drive "families and children back into crisis point", with many not knowing where to turn next.

She said: "I genuinely believe that he would not be the young man he is today, if it wasn't for the care and attention that he had through the residential facility."

Although Robert Ogden School will remain open, the closure of the residential is a serious loss for families who now have no alternatives.

Pete Scott-Thompson, whose son uses the residential services, said he is "absolutely devastated" and that he doesn't know what the family would have done without it.

He said: "Without that respite Eddie wouldn't have been able to stay in the family home with how his autism presents sometimes."

Caroline Stevens, Chief Executive of the National Autistic Society, said: “We are deeply sorry to confirm that we are proposing to close Thurnscoe House, our residential provision at Robert Ogden School, and find a buyer for our nearby 52 week children’s home, Clayton Croft.

"We are currently working with families, local authorities and our staff on the next steps around this.

"As a provider, we do not operate at a scale in this area that enables us to continue to provide the quality of service that we expect and demand, and also that the children and young people deserve.

“We had to make difficult decisions when setting our budget for 2023/24 to ensure that the organisation did not incur further financial losses.

“It is with deep sadness and regret that we have taken this incredibly difficult decision, and we know this will be worrying for staff and the families we support. Our priority is to support those groups as we navigate this period of change.”

