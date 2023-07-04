Emergency services were called after a man climbed a crane and spent the night in the cab.Pond Street in Sheffield was sealed off between between Fitzalan Square and Harmer Lane while the situation was managed, South Yorkshire Police said.

Ambulances, police – including the force's Tactical Support Unit – and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene after reports a man got into the cab at 9pm on Monday.

The crane is being used in the construction of a high-rise building.People were asked to avoid the area where possible.

Credit: MEN Media

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called by a member of the public shortly after 9pm yesterday to inform us that they were concerned for the safety of a man on a crane on Pond Street."Pond Street remains closed between Fitzalan Square and Harmer Lane while officers respond alongside South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"There are a number of bus diversions in place as a result."

