Police have pledged to tackle rising gun crime after two separate shootings on the same day.

The number of gun crime incidents being reported in South Yorkshire has increased over recent weeks, according to the Force, prompting a police response.

It comes after a 41-year-old man was left with life-changing injuries after being shot in the leg shortly after 10pm on Sunday, 2 July.

The victim is thought to have been shot moments after getting out of his car on Malton Street in the Burngreave area of Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police believe it was a targeted attack and are appealing for witnesses.

Around an hour later, multiple shots were reportedly fired towards a property on Rosedale Close in the Aston area of Rotherham. Two houses were damaged but no injuries have been reported.

An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent and attempted murder. Both remain in police custody.

Police have not said that the incidents are related.

Asst Ch Cons Dave Hartley said: "We are clearly seeing far too much of this type of criminality and it will not, and cannot be tolerated.

"Often what we lack to bring the offenders to justice is information – and we believe the community may hold it."

He added that police are "not looking to raise fear" but that they want to prevent "innocent people being hurt" and tackle organised crime groups.

