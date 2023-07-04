Police in Lincolnshire have named a man whose body was found outside a supermarket, as a murder investigation has been launched.

A 59-year-old was confirmed to have died after emergency services were called to a piece of ground near the Tesco site in Richmond Drive, Skegness, at around 12.25pm on Monday.

He has now been named as Charlie McGee Adair from Northamptonshire.

His family has been informed and they have asked that the media respect their privacy at this difficult time.

Two men, aged 35 and 32, and a woman aged 36, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The service entrance road leading to the Tesco store on William Way was closed while police investigated. Lincolnshire Police said forensic experts would be at the scene for several days.

The force is asking anyone with information or who was in the area between 10am on 2 July and 12 noon on 3 July to contact them.

