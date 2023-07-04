Businesses have put up posters in support of LGBT rights after the town council voted against flying the Pride flag.

The posters, bearing the rainbow flag and the words "Hedon supports Pride", have been put up in the windows of businesses of Soutter Gate, Market Place and St Augustine's Gate in Hedon, East Yorkshire.

It comes after a committee of Hedon Town Council voted against flying the rainbow flag for Pride month.

Cllr Steve Gallant, who asked businesses to put the posters up, said he was heartened by the amount of support shown for Pride in the town.

He said: "Hopefully, the town will be covered in posters saying people support Pride. I think the discussion the town council had about not flying the Pride flag sends out a mixed message."

Cllr Gallant, a town councillor who also represents South West Holderness on East Riding Council, had proposed flying the rainbow flag from the town hall during a meeting of the finance and general purposes committee.

He said he believed the motion was "uncontentious" but a majority of councillors voted against the proposal.

The council said its decision was based on a convention of only using the flagpole to mark traditional civic occasions.

A spokesperson said the council supported Pride month and the local LGBTQ community, but the council meeting where the vote took place was not the right forum to discuss the issue.

In a statement they said: "After due consideration, Hedon Town Council, conscious of the local heritage, decided to preserve the use of the flagpole for traditional civic occasions to remain in keeping with the history of Hedon.

"Councillors were wholly supportive of the Pride movement and the awareness campaign for the LGBTQIA+ community, not only Hedon's diverse population but to diversity in the population everywhere.

"The Pride campaign is a month long. And this is still not enough time to debate the complex issues and challenges pertinent to the LGBTQIA+ community."

The decision sparked a backlash on social media. Some local people branded councillors "dinosaurs", though another, who described himself as a gay resident, said it was a "non issue", adding "if you do it for one you have to do it for all".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...