Roads in Sheffield have been closed after a man was stabbed.

Emergency services were called to London Road at around 10.45pm on Monday after the man, in his 20s, was found seriously injured.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is in a stable condition.

London Road was closed, causing traffic disruption.

Det Insp Richard Armstrong, of Sheffield CID, said: "We believe this be a targeted attack and we are working around the clock to find those responsible.

"We are aware of the traffic disruption ongoing in the city, which will no doubt have caused some issues this morning and I would like to thank those who may have been affected for their patience."

He said a "high number" of officers would be carrying out investigations in the area.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police via 101.