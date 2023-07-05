A man has admitted murdering his former partner and her new boyfriend in what a judge described as "planned" attacks carried out over several hours.

Marcus Osbourne, 34, killed 27-year-old mother-of-four Katie Higton and Steven Harnett, 25, at Harpe Inge, Huddersfield, in May.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of murder when he appeared for a brief hearing at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday.

He also admitted the false imprisonment and rape of another woman.

The attack happened at Harpe Inge, Huddersfield. Credit: ITV News

Judge Guy Kearl KC, the Recorder of Leeds, told Osbourne: told Osbourne: "You have pleaded guilty to the murder of two people - your former partner Katie Higton and her subsequent partner Steven Harnett - in circumstances in which you planned the attacks and you executed them over a period of several hours on 15 May of this year."

Osbourne was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 4 October.

The judge told him he faces an inevitable life sentence for the murders and the judge in October will have to determine the minimum term he must serve before he is considered for parole.

The case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct because West Yorkshire Police were in contact with the victims – and their suspected killer – before the incident.

