A man has been charged with several offences after climbing up a crane and causing more than £5000 worth of damage.

Pond Street and surrounding roads in Sheffield were closed after the man scaled the crane on Monday evening.

Emergency services remained at the scene on Tuesday night and the man was brought to safety this morning.

Several roads had to be closed while police dealt with the incident.

Police have charged Craig Connelly, aged 42, and of no fixed address, with affray, criminal damage to property (value over £5,000) and obstructing and/or disrupting a person engaged in a lawful activity.

He has also been further arrested for failing to appear at court in Bristol.

Connelly has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow morning (6 July).