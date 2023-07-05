A man who climbed a crane before spending more than 24 hours in the cab has been arrested.

Pond Street and surrounding roads in Sheffield were closed after the man scaled the crane on Monday evening.

Emergency services remained at the scene on Tuesday night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The man was brought to safety earlier this morning and has been arrested for public nuisance and trespassing offences.

"All roads in the area have now been reopened.

"We are aware of the traffic disruption this caused and I would like to thank those who may have been affected for their patience."