Police using an unmarked lorry stopped more than 80 motorists during an operation to crack down on dangerous driving.

The five-day Operation Tramline last month saw officers stop 83 drivers for a range of offences, including using mobile phones at the wheel, failing to wear a seatbelt and speeding.

Sgt Ryan Burt, of West Yorkshire Police’s roads policing unit, said: "It is clear that despite warnings through the media and the serious road traffic collisions that we see on our roads, there are still drivers who play with their own and others safety by committing road traffic offences on our motorways.

"We have further operations planned this year to ensure that the roads are safe and drivers feel safe using the roads within West Yorkshire.”

Operation Tramline sees police and National Highways officials use an unmarked HGV tractor unit to patrol the motorways.

