A former police officer who sexually abused two children over almost two decades has been jailed.

David Crossley, a former PC in Leeds, committed a string of offences between 1995 and 2014.

He served with West Yorkshire Police from 1997 until his suspension after an investigation was launched in 2020, but none of the offences was committed while he was on duty.

Crossley, now 60, later retired.

Following a trial at Leeds Crown Court he was found guilty of indecent assault, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual touching and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

He was jailed for 10 years.

Det Ch Supt Nicola Bryar, of West Yorkshire Police’s professional standards department, said: "I understand that members of the public will be horrified that these offences could be committed by a police officer and all I can say is that I and other colleagues feel exactly the same way."

"I can only imagine the increased concern they had when reporting offences against a police officer but I hope that the action we have taken shows that we will investigate offences involving police officers and that we will take swift action to remove them from duty."