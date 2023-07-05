Police in North Yorkshire have launched an operation to dismantle a gang believed to be behind a new county lines operation to traffic drugs from West Yorkshire.

Officers in Harrogate say they have seen a growth in drug dealing and violent crime in the town in recent months.

A specialist team called Operation Expedite has been set up to carry out warrants and patrol the county’s borders. They mainly work in plain clothes and use unmarked vehicles.

A police dog is being used to on public transport to find drugs being delivered by train and bus.

Since the start of June, when they launched Operation Roll, they have arrested nine people in connection with suspected dealing. Four people have been charged.

The team have also seized a taser, drugs, cash and a mobile phone.

Harrogate’s crime commander, Det Ch Insp Fionna McEwan said: "I would like to reassure the public that I don’t believe there is a significant risk to local communities.

"The increased level of violence that we have seen recently has been targeted towards individuals who are involved in drug-related criminality.

"Driving this gang out of Harrogate is now a key priority."

County lines is a term used to describe criminal activity linked to drug dealers in major cities who establish networks for the supply and sale of drugs to users in towns and rural areas. They tend to use young and vulnerable people to carry, store, and sell drugs.

North Yorkshire Police are urging parents and carers to look out for signs young people may be involved in county lines activity, including that they regularly go missing or skip school; have extra, unexplained income, clothes or mobile phones; receive high levels of texts and phone calls; develop relationships with older individuals; have unexplained injuries; carry weapons; self-harm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.